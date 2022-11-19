Dooly County baker competes on Food Network ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia baker is hoping to be rolling in the dough. Cory Jones is competed in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs Sunday, November 20th.

Jones is the owner of Sweet Evelyn’s in Unadilla. He also owns Jones and Company, a home décor and gift shop in downtown Perry.

Jones is known for his creativity and holiday designs. He’s only been baking and decorating for five years, after becoming hooked from taking classes with his mother.

Jones joins four other bakers on the show. They are competing for $10,000 and the title of Christmas Cookie Champion. Christmas Cookie Challenge airs Sunday, November 20th at 8:00pm on Food Network.



