Domestic dispute leads to woman hitting officers with her car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute in Forsyth Thursday. According to a post on the Forsyth Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers responded to Union Hill Apartments after a call about a domestic dispute and arrested the male who was involved. After leaving the scene officers were notified that the female who was involved, Autumn Thomas of Forsyth, had active arrest warrants.

The officers went to the LaQuinta Inn on Russell Parkway where Thomas works to serve the warrant. According to the post, while the officers were talking to Thomas, she entered her car where she had left her child during her work shift, and attempted to drive off, knocking one officer to the ground. The second officer was struck by the front of the car and thrown across the hood. Thomas then fled the scene.

Thomas was later located in Jonesboro Georgia and arrested, she’s being held in the Monroe County Jail on 2 counts of assaulting a police officer and more charges are pending.

Both officers received treatment for non life threatening injuries.