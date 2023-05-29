Dodge County ATV crash leaves 13-year-old dead

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in Dodge County on Saturday left a 13-year-old girl dead.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the 13-year-old girl was driving the ATV on her grandparents property when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of the ATV while making a turn. The ATV overturned onto the girl and she received a fatal injury. Her grandfather found her after she didn’t return home.

The girl was a student who attended middle school in Bleckley County, she lived with her grandparents in Dodge County.

Dodge County Schools made a post on Sunday showing support for the Bleckley County School System after the tragic loss.

