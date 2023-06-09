Dodge County arrest leads to major drug bust

The suspect faces additional charges of trafficking meth and marijuana
Shelby Coates,
Dodge Drugs
Dodge County Sheriff's Office

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies in Dodge County arrest a wanted man and end up making a major drug bust. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Michael Spires sitting in a vehicle in his driveaway around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested him on active warrants.

During a pat down, deputies reported finding a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

While searching his vehicle, deputies say they found the following:

  • 84.9 g (2.63 oz) of methamphetamine
  • 203 g (7 oz) of marijuana
  • 4 Amphetamine pills
  • Hi-Point 9mm handgun
  • $28,648 in U.S. cash

Spires faces additional charges for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies.

Categories: Dodge County, Featured, Local News

Related

Recipe Concepts