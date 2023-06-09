Dodge County arrest leads to major drug bust

The suspect faces additional charges of trafficking meth and marijuana

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies in Dodge County arrest a wanted man and end up making a major drug bust. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted Michael Spires sitting in a vehicle in his driveaway around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested him on active warrants.

During a pat down, deputies reported finding a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

While searching his vehicle, deputies say they found the following:

84.9 g (2.63 oz) of methamphetamine

203 g (7 oz) of marijuana

4 Amphetamine pills

Hi-Point 9mm handgun

$28,648 in U.S. cash

Spires faces additional charges for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies.