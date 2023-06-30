Doctors urge drivers to never leave a loved one in a hot car

Temperatures inside a car can rise by nearly 20 degrees above outside temperatures in 10 minutes, putting occupants at risk for heat-related emergencies.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High temperatures and high humidity make for dangerous conditions–especially inside of a car.

According to Director of Clinical Practice for Pediatrics at Atrium Health Navicent, Dr. Yameika Head, temperatures inside a parked car can rise by 19 degrees Fahrenheit above outside temperatures within 10 minutes.

“Some people think if they leave the windows open, that it’s going to help vent the air,” Dr. Head said “Or even parking under shade, that it’s going to do it, but it really doesn’t help.”

When a person’s core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, they are at risk of a heat stroke.

Headaches, nausea and vomiting, confusion or profuse sweating can all be signs that someone is experiencing a heat-related emergency.

Emergency Medicine Physician at Piedmont Macon North Hospital, Dr. Steven McAlpine, says a person experiencing a heat stroke might even lose the ability to sweat, which prevents the body from cooling down.

“It’s important to always replace fluids and electrolytes when you’re sweating when you’re out in the heat,” Dr. McAlpine said. “If you don’t, at some point you become dehydrated and that leads to that cascade of heat injury.”

If a loved one is experiencing heat cramps, heat exhaustion or a heat stroke, the first thing to do is get them out of the hot environment. Help them cool down by removing their clothes or wrapping them in a wet towel and make sure they are hydrated. Then call 9-1-1.

If a child appears to be sleeping in the car, it’s important to feel their temperature and make sure they are awake and alert. Dr. Head said lethargy can also be a sign of heat stroke.

“Sometimes they’re sleepy, so you don’t know, they may start to sweat but then the sweat might stop, and then they just feel very hot,” she said.

Once a person’s core body temperature reaches 107 degrees Fahrenheit, it can be fatal.

That’s why Dr. McAlpine said it’s not worth the risk leaving a loved one in a hot car, even if you’re gone for just a few minutes.

“The best medicine in this regard would be to take people with you out of the car,” he said. “Don’t take a chance on the car running, the air conditioning running. God forbid the car fails, the air conditioning fails, then you’re at risk for potential heat stroke, heat injury.”

Dr. Head recommends searching the vehicle for loved ones and valuables before getting out, and remember to lock your doors to prevent a child from re-entering the car.