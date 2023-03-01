Doctor offers tips for preventing allergies as pollen season begins in Georgia

With spring around the corner, allergy season has already begun in Georgia, and this year it's even earlier than usual. Pine pollen, the most common allergen in the region, has started spreading, and experts predict it will last until June.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With spring around the corner, allergy season has already begun in Georgia, and this year it’s even earlier than usual. Pine pollen, the most common allergen in the region, has started spreading, and experts predict it will last until June.

According to Dr. Plaxico of the Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Macon, people can avoid allergy symptoms by using masks for heavy pollen and nasal sprays. Dr. Plaxico also recommends using preventive medicines such as pills, sprays and inhalers regularly to avoid sinus infections, bronchitis and asthma attacks.

“The big thing is right now you have to use your medicines regularly because it’s not going to go away any time soon,” Dr. Plaxico said. “You just wanna make sure you’re going ahead and using your preventive medicine, your pills, your sprays, your inhalers, so you don’t get sick from it, so you don’t get a sinus infection, or bronchitis or have a bad asthma attack and end up in the hospital.”

For more information about the pollen count and allergies, visit drplaxico.com.