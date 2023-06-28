Discover Middle Georgia: Why native plants are important

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Nestled in Perry, Flat Creek Natives Nursery lies tucked away specializing in plants native to Georgia’s Coastal Plain. It’s a region that takes up more than half of the state.

Owner and founder of the nursery, Greg Lewis, who also works as a Director for the Georgia Native Plant Society, defines a native plant as one that was here before Europeans arrived. He says the Europeans introduced plants to the area from all over the world that are now known as “invasive plants”.

Lewis says the presence of native plants can affect more than just how your lawn looks.

“If you like watching butterflies, it’s important because butterflies and most pollinators are specialist,” explained Lewis. “They will only lay their eggs on certain plants. If you have a native plant like with the monarch butterfly, it will lay its eggs on milkweed and nothing else.”

These specialized bugs choosing to lay on these plants don’t just affect how often you get to see them, but they also impact the food supply of birds.

If butterfly and bird watching isn’t your thing, then you should consider planting native plants as a way to handle local pest. Greg says he hardly sees any mosquitoes around his nursery, as his plants attract animals that take care of the mosquitoes for him.

In Middle Georgia, Lewis says the single most important plant in the region is the oak tree.

“The oak tree is host to over 500 pollinators. A Gingko tree is host to something asymptotically approaching zero, crepe myrtles, zero. So you’re not doing anything for the environment,” he said.

Native plants have a deep history connecting them to our local culture, including species like the Yaupon Holly. Lewis says its leaves were brewed to make tea used in ceremonies, and is the only caffeinated plant native to North America.

To learn more about native plants and start your own garden, check out Middle Georgia’s Fringed Campian chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society here. They host meetings, plant rescues, host workshops and more.

Flat Creek Natives is also open for appointments. If you’re interested in checking out their selection of native plants, you can make an appointment at https://flatcreeknatives.square.site/s/appointments