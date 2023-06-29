DISCOVER MIDDLE GEORGIA: Go Fish Education Center

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — At the Go Fish Education Center in Perry, we learn that Georgia features many bodies of water and aquatic life.

There are many different lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams, along with a coastline in Georgia. In those bodies of water, you can find a multitude of fish that impact their ecosystems.

Most Middle Georgia waters host fresh water fish like bluegill and bass. Michael Fulghum, Aquarium Manager at Go Fish, explains how important those species are.

“So Georgia is the bass capital of the world. That’s what we call ourselves, and we’re very proud of that,” said Fulghum. “The big bass we go for is the largemouth bass in the state of Georgia. It is the top sport fish, people love to catch them. When I tell people stories of catching largemouth bass, I get chill bumps.”

Go Fish offers guests the chance to see an assortment of underwater creatures from all over the state. Their goal is to aid in the conservation and education of both fish and the sport of fishing. The facility offers a wide range of educational exhibits, and a small pond behind the main building where both kids and adults learn how to fish.

Part of Go Fish’s operations involve cultivating and raising fish to help maintain populations of certain species throughout the state.

Waterways and their ecosystems are threatened by humans, so Go Fish strongly recommends if you see anything strange while out on the water, report to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR will also tell you the kind of fish that are available to keep, and which you should throw back. They also recommended to dispose of any litter, and say do not add fish to bodies of water from other places due to the threat of invasive species.

“Don’t put things in there that don’t belong, it’s as simple,” explained Fulghum. “Don’t take fish from the flint river, and put them in the Ocmulgee. It may not be from that area. Things like that, and to me, it’s a lot of common sense. Just think about it before you do it.”

You can visit the Go Fish center in Perry to learn more. Their hours change depending on the time of year, but you can learn more at their website.