Dinosaurs to roam again in Warner Robins this weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth again in Warner Robins this weekend.

Jurassic Jungle is having its “Cretaceous Carnivore event” this Sunday at the Warner Robins Recreation Center.

Families will be able to have a chance to get up close and personal with a wide of dinosaur species, and kids can learn how to train a dinosaur.

“We really want children to experience dinosaurs, so we try to present them in the friendliest way possible so that there a little less intimidating,” handler Marissa Bryant said.

There will also be crafting tables and other activities for kids. Shows are Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For tickets and prices, you can visit the Jurassic Jungle Facebook page.

If you miss the show in Warner Robins, Jurassic Jungle will be have another dinosaur event in Atlanta on September 17 and 18.