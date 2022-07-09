‘Dinosaur Adventure’ happening this weekend in Perry

Kids can "discover" dinosaurs this weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — You can take a walk and discover some dinosaurs this weekend.

“Dinosaur Adventure” is being held July 9 and 10 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The event will feature more than 40 Animatronic dinosaurs with informational boards describing each dinosaur.

“I want them to enjoy it and take home just the experience and the adventure that you come on when you’re here,” Dinosaur Adventure assistant manager Brandon Williams said.

Other entertainment will include gold mining, bounce houses and face painting.

For ticket info, click here.