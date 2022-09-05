Deputies search for auto theft, shooting suspect in Macon

Deputies believe the same suspect shot a man and took a car from Direct Auto Sales

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in an afternoon shooting and auto theft in Macon.

Deputies first responded to a shooting around 1:15pm Monday. Deputies learned that a man was shot in the back of the leg while on Churchill Street in Macon. The man later went to his home on Ernest Street where family members transported him to the hospital.

The victim, who remains in stable condition, told deputies that a man in a gray BMW shot him and then fled the scene.

A few minutes later, deputies were called to an armed robbery at Direct Auto Sales at the corner of Brookdale Avenue and Vineville Avenue. Deputies learned that a man driving a gray BMW with a flat tire pulled onto Brookdale Avenue. Deputies say the man walked over to Direct Auto Sales and pulled a firearm on a man doing business in the parking lot. The gunman then left the business in a red 2007 Ford F150 with a camper shell. The vehicle has a Georgia Tag display of PDF4039.

Investigators believe the suspect at Direct Auto Sales matches the same description as the man involved in the shooting on Churchill Street.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.