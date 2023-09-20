Deputies investigating Family Dollar armed robbery in Macon

Deputies were called to the Family Dollar just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Family Dollar armed robbery. It happened just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon at the 3567 Houston Avenue location.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man with a gun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking cash, the suspect left on foot. No one was harmed during this incident.

Deputies describe the suspect as five feet nine in height and medium build. He was wearing a green ski mask, a long sleeve top (appears bleached), khaki pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.