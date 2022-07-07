Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information connected to a drive by shooting that happened the night of July 2nd.

According to the HCSO, around 9:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. It was here that they found 18-year-old Phillip Bird, who was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting. Bird didn’t seek medical attention for his injury as it was minor.

Deputies believed that this incident could be tied to other shooting incidents within Warner Robins, and that it could possibly be gang-related as well. The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on these incidents call Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at (478) 218-4790 or (478) 542-2085.