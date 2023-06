Deputies investigate after house is shot up

No one was injured

BONAIRE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County deputies are investigating after a house was shot at in Bonaire this morning. According to a press release it happened around 4:30am at 179 Oakwood Drive. The building was hit multiple times. There were people in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured. There is no suspect description at this time. Stay with 41 NBC for updates as they become available.