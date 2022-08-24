Department of Juvenile Justice holds job fair

The Department of Juvenile Justice held a job fair at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center Tuesday.

Visitors brought in resumes and applied for multiple positions, including correctional officer and food service roles.



Recruiter Jessica Morrison spoke about the impact the Juvenile Justice Department has on the community.

“It gives youth a sense of community,” she said. “It gives them a sense of belonging. It makes them feel like they’re cared about more than just their mommy and daddy and school. It makes them feel like their whole community is rooting for them to be successful.”

Morrison said if you missed Tuesday’s job fair, you can always apply for positions on the Department of Juvenile Justice’s website.