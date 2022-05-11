Democrats’ bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case.

Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday’s vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling.

The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.