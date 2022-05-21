David Perdue makes stop in Macon ahead of primary election day Tuesday

Republican candidate for Georgia governor David Perdue made a final campaign stop in Macon on Friday ahead of Tuesday's primary election day.

He says he won’t stand for election fraud he claims was committed in 2020.

“Evidence is compiling now,” he said. “I believe that the governor allowed it to happen, denied it happened, has been covering it up, and is now suppressing evidence, so I got involved in this race to give people a choice.”

Perdue says he’s focusing on several issues, including education and creating a new bill of rights for parents that would give parents who believe schools have gotten between them and their child direct access to the courts.

“I know the best decision for that child is when the parent and teacher deal with that child’s interests and needs alone,” he said. “Right now in the state of Georgia, we have a lot of little boys that are not reading at the fourth grade level, some girls too, but mostly boys, and I can tell you the statistics are not good.”

Kathy Williams attended Purdue’s campaign stop. She says education should be a focal point when it comes to his campaign for governor.

“A first grader doesn’t need to know about the things that are being proposed,” she said. “They need to learn to read and write and do the arithmetic things.”

Perdue also spoke about public safety and working to help law enforcement agencies fill positions.

He’s also looking at how to compete economically with neighboring states.

“Tennessee and Texas are growing 35% faster than we are,” he said. “I want to get rid of the state income tax.”

Election day is Tuesday. Perdue is facing incumbent governor Brian Kemp in the Republican Primary.