Dairy Queens of Middle Georgia Celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dairy Queen locations across Middle Georgia took part in the 13th annual “Miracle Treat Day” on Thursday.

If you buy a blizzard at a participating Dairy Queen, one dollar is donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s hospital in Macon is part of that network.

Justin Kelly owns the Dairy Queen in Gray, and participates in the event every year. Kelly says he enjoys seeing the community support local kids who are going through a tough time.

“We’re glad to be a small part of something so big. This community comes together when it’s time to do it,” said Kelly.

Procceds the store makes Thursday, will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.