Crawford County voters have chance to renew ESPLOST

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Voters will have the chance Tuesday to renew the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for another five years in Crawford County.

According to Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Ridley, voters will decide if they want to continue paying a penny sales tax that’s already in place.

Dr. Ridley says if the ESPLOST passes, the money would continue paying for the construction of the new middle and high school and would also help pay for renovations as well as HVAC and security system upgrades.

“Nothing is going to change,” Dr. Ridley explained. “We want to make sure that this continues to fund the middle and high school project as well as any other projects we have established for the middle, high school, or the other schools in the district as well.”

Dr. Ridley says if the ESPLOST does not pass, tax payers will see a millage rate increase. He says Crawford County just lowered the millage rate to 15 mills.