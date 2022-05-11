UPDATE: 11-year-old Crawford County girl found safe

UPDATE (9:08PM): Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker says Tiffany Grimsley has been found near her home off Blasingame Road.

He says this is still an ongoing investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 11-year-old girl is missing, and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’ Office, a call came in around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a missing girl from 966 Blasingame Road in Fort Valley. She was last seen at this location around 5:30 a.m.

The missing girl is named Tiffany Jade Grimsley, and is described as standing at 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weighing around 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Tiffany is urged to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.