Crawford County road closed due to heavy rainfall over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heavy rainfall Saturday left major damage along a Crawford County road.

County Administrator Sharon Sanders says Causey Road is closed between Sandy Point Road and Hamlin Road after parts of the road caved in due to the rainy weather.

A water drainage pipe is also clogged, and crews are working to make repairs.

“We have the pipe on order, and it will be here in the morning,” he said. “Our crews will be back out putting it in, getting the road repaired and getting the road back open.”

Sanders says repairs should be completed by the end of the week.