Crawford County Fire Department awarded $500K

The Crawford County Fire Department received $577,295.23 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. announces Friday, Crawford County received over $500,000 through the Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) program.

The Crawford County Fire Department received $577,295.23 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which administers the grant program. Congressman Bishop says the funds will help the department update equipment crucial for fighting fires and protecting first responders.

“Our first responders bravely serve us and put their lives on the line to protect our families, businesses, and communities. Maintaining our fire departments – especially when new equipment is needed – can be a huge cost to our smaller cities and counties”, said Congressman Bishop.

Crawford County Fire Chief Randy Pate says he appreciates the support from Congressman Bishop and the community, and is grateful for the grant money.

“We are so pleased to learn that we received the grant. Our grant request was for 48 Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA) and 52 sets of gear for our volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty for their community. Thank you for all the support from Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr.’s office.” said Chief Pate.