Crash in Bibb County closes lanes on I-75 South near Sardis Church Road

Photo Credit to GDOT

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-75 Southbound that’s blocking several lanes.

According to GDOT’s social media, the crash is situated near Sardis Church Road, and is blocking 2 of 4 left lanes.

Beware of traffic in this area, and try to find alternate routes to your destination if you can.

GDOT’s 511Georgia app is currently saying the wreck should be cleared around 2:15 p.m.