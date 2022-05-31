Cox Communications, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful partner for cleanup in south Macon

Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful partnered with Cox Communications to spearhead a cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

District 2 Commissioner Paul Bronson helping clean

Volunteers from all levels of Cox Communications came out to help clean up the Lynmore Estates community and the area near Bruce Elementary School.



District Two Commissioner Paul Bronson says cleaning can be contagious.

You just have to take that first step.

“It goes back to the theory of cleaning up around your own front door step,” he said. “We encourage all communities, citizens, just start at your front door and work your way out. You’ll be surprised how that flame will turn in to a passionate fire to keep Macon clean.”