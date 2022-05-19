Cox Communications holds 30th annual Student Hero ceremony

Cox Communications held its annual Student Hero ceremony at the Tubman Museum Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cox Communications held its annual Student Hero ceremony at the Tubman Museum Wednesday.



The Cox Hero Award recognizes students who have overcome obstacles in their lives, including battling terminal illnesses or deaths in families.

Teachers, counselors, and principals came to the museum with their school hero.

Cam Johnson with Cox says the kids teach us all valuable lessons.

“Everybody goes through hardships as an adult,” Johnson said. “We go through so many every day, but hearing and seeing what some of these kids go through on a regular basis and seeing their attitude towards it, it really kind of reminds you of how you should approach everything.”

Students were honored with a medal and certificate.

