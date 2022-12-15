Cox Communication gives Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful $2500 grant

"Cooperate partners such as Cox Communication help us meet our mission and goal of keeping our city beautiful through litter reduction, recycling and beautification."

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Cox Communications partnered with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to help cleanup the community.

On Wednesday, Cox Communications presented the non-profit organization a $2500 grant.

The group’s Executive Director says funding will help with beautification and litter cleanup.

“We pride ourselves on working with the community and we need community partnerships,” said Executive Director Asha Ellen. “Cooperate partners such as Cox Communication help us meet our mission and goal of keeping our city beautiful through litter reduction, recycling and beautification.”

Cox Communications says it will partner with other local organizations and award more grants.