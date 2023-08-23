County manager: Baldwin County retains low property taxes with unanimous vote on millage rate

The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a 2023 millage rate of 10.02 mils.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to adopt a 2023 millage rate of 10.02 mils.

County Manager Carlos Tobar says the vote, which was unanimous, results in a good day for residents of the county.

“Thankfully it’s not a property tax increase,” he said. “We’re very proud that Baldwin County has one of the lowest property tax rates in the state of Georgia, so we’ll be able to keep that distinction another year.”

The adopted rate will provide the county revenue in the amount of $13,305,300–$530 more than what was budgeted for this year.