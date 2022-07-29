UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified

UPDATE: Leon Jones tells 41NBC that the body has been identified as 42-year-old Donnie Pierce inside of a vehicle, parked in the Kroger parking lot on Tom Hill Sr Blvd. The coroner says that he thinks this is most likely the result of a drug overdose, though an autopsy is being performed to confirm that.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.