Construction for Red Owl Coffee Company underway in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new coffee shop is coming to Macon that offers a hand-crafted coffee experience with the convenience of a drive through.

Red Owl Coffee Company started in Valdosta in 2016 and has since expanded to seven other locations throughout the southeast. Their menu includes both hot and iced coffee as well as energy drinks and smoothies.

Red Owl Coffee owner, Amanda Geckeler, says the coffee shop has earned a cult-following for its in-house roasted coffee beans and high quality ingredients.

“Of course people know brands like Starbucks and all, but once anybody has Red Owl, I mean truthfully there’s no going back,” Geckeler said. “Their product is just wonderful.”

The Director of Marketing for Red Owl Coffee Company, Josh Wells, says the business was able to expand into a franchise thanks to support from the Valdosta community.

“We just knew that from the success that we had in the southeast, we just felt like there were gaps in the world of coffee that needed to be filled.”

Red Owl Coffee in Macon will be located at 5586 Thomaston Road. It is expected to open in June, and the grand opening will feature giveaways and merchandise bags for the first 100 customers.