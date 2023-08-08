Consignment sale for parents comes to Perry this week

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Purchasing clothing for children is expensive for a lot parents, but a local organization is looking to provide a more economical option this week.

The Tykes, Tots, & Teens consignment events have served as an outlet for parents to purchase clothing, toys, books, baby equipment and games at a fraction of the retail cost. As the organization prepares to host another event this Wednesday, founder Laura Johns says these events were birthed from a personal experience.

“My mom actually raised me on consignment sales,” she said. “That’s how she was able to buy me nice things.

Once Johns had a child, she took a page out of her mother’s book and decided to frequent consignment sales–eventually starting her own.

“I said you know what, let me start one instead of just shopping them, and then I’ll be able to provide for her and buy her nice things,” she said.

According to the USDA, the average cost to clothe a child is between $700 and $1,300 annually. These numbers do not include toys, equipment, sporting goods, books, games and other entertainment items that parents normally purchase for their children.

Tykes, Tots, and Teens is looking to combat those figures by encouraging their sellers to price their items at 1/4 to 1/3 of retail in addition to providing a 50% off sale on Saturday night.

Johns started the organization in 2004, starting with 18 sellers and just a handful of people in attendance. That number has now grown to more than 800 sellers, with thousands expected to attend the event this week.

The next TTT sale is August 9-13 at Georgia National Fairgrounds.

