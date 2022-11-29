Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home

On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon.

When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the home. Investigators reported smelling marijuana while speaking with her. A search found Kuntz was in possession of several marijuana blunts and methamphetamines. Kuntz was arrested.

While at the home, 33-year-old Benjamin Tipton pulled up in a Dodge Charger. Investigators say he had a strong odor of marijuana. A search turned up a marijuana blunt, more than a pound of marijuana and two firearms in his vehicle. Deputies say one of the firearms had a scratched off serial number. Tipton was taken into custody.

Investigators say a search of the home also turned up marijuana and and an additional four firearms inside of the residence.

Benjamin Tyler Tipton is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and ( two counts ) of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Christian Dawn Kuntz is currently being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, without bond, for the charge of Possession of Methamphetamines.

Warrants will also be issued for another male living inside the home who is a convicted felon and not allowed to be in possession of firearms. The man was not home when investigators were on scene.