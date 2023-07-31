Companies donate school supplies, uniforms to kids at Brookdale Resource Center

The United Way of Central Georgia's corporate sponsors donated money, backpacks, school uniforms and supplies during the Backpacks for Brookdale supply drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families at the Brookdale Resource Center in Macon are getting a helping hand with their back to school needs thanks to the “Backpacks for Brookdale” supply drive.

The drive, held between July 24 and 28, was made possible via donations from the United Way of Central Georgia’s corporate sponsors. Companies that donated money, backpacks, school uniforms and supplies included Metro Power, Graphic Packaging, Southern Trust Insurance, Piedmont Macon, Armstrong World Industries, Coca-Cola, Atlanta Gas Light, the Zachry Group and MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union.

United Way of Central Georgia Vice President of Resource Development Brandi Rozier says The Brookdale Resource Center has already distributed backpacks to more than 50 children.

“I was here last week, and you could just see the smiles on their faces,” Rozier said. “The kids are ready to go back to school. These supplies are going to be really needed and come in handy for those children when they’re getting ready to go back this week.”

The Brookdale Resource Center is also accepting donations from the community. You can donate by calling the center to find out what supplies they need and to schedule a drop off time. The number is (478) 292-5123.