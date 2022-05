Community response to Brightmark no longer coming to Macon-Bibb

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Talks have come to a halt concerning Brightmark’s Plastics Recycling facility coming to Macon-Bibb.

The community of Macon-Bibb and many others spoke up when they heard of the initial plans, and now, Peg Jones, President of”Save our River, and Stanley B. Stewart, a former mayoral candidate, are both thanking the people for doing so.