Community invited to learn more about ‘El dia De Los Muertos’

BYRON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Austin Theater in Byron is bringing back its ‘Dia de Los Muertos Culture Expo’ this year.

The event is meant to teach people the important of an ‘Ofrenda’ or atlar, which helps to celebrate family members who passed by placing their favorite foods and drinks on the altar.

According to Angela Alcantar, everything that goes on the ofrenda has a meaning. For her, the day means a day to celebrate.

“I remember those who have departed my grand parents, my great grandparents, my cousins, I hold them dearly, so I look at their picture every single day but this is that one day that I can really come out and be joyous about the fact that while they’re not here and present they’re always with us,” she said.

The free event is Saturday at North Peach Park in Byron from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks, activities for the kids and mariachis.