Community groups show appreciation to Bibb County teachers

Fathers Among Men, District 32, and Adjust Your Vision served a barbecue lunch to Appling Middle School teachers.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and several organizations showed their appreciation to Bibb County teachers on Wednesday.

Fathers Among Men, District 32, and Adjust Your Vision served a barbecue lunch to Appling Middle School teachers. They enjoyed chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

We spoke with Benjalyn King, the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Appling Middle School. King says she feels appreciated throughout the year, and is grateful for the community show of support.

“I just want to thank the community and our stakeholders for just noticing us,” she said. “For just giving us our flowers while we can still appreciate them.”

Visit the Bibb County School District social media pages to see other events for Teacher Appreciation Week.