Community forums for Pleasant Hill hope to help with strategic plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Pleasant Hill neighborhood looks much different than it used to.

Lifelong Pleasant Hill resident, Lucille Williams, says many of the houses are run down, and stores either closed or moved out of the area.

“The different stores that used to be in the community, we could walk to the store. We could walk to the store and get milk and bread. There are really no stores in our neighborhood that you could do that,” said Williams.

Williams was one of more than a dozen people who attended the first of seven public forums for the Pleasant Hill Strategic Plan. The next six will cover a range of topics from public safety to recreation.

Tonja Khabir represents the Pleasant Hill Organization. She says the goal of the meetings are to create a list to improve Pleasant Hill.

“We understand that there’s a lot of issues that are happening. Whether it’s with public safety, whether it’s with youth, and education,” Khabir said. “We want to be able to monitor that so that when we see improvements, we can say this is working or this is not working.”

During the next four to five years, Khabir hopes to see better access to basic needs, education, and public safety measures.

“I would just like to see increased opportunities for health and safety in the neighborhood. I think that’s super important and I think you would hear that from a lot of residents in general,” she said.

Williams says she misses the old neighborhood stores, and wants the area to be cleaned up.

“This was one of the most beautiful neighborhoods. That’s why they call it Pleasant Hill because it was so pleasant and everyone looked out for each other,” Williams said.

The next six meetings will happen during the next month. The schedule with topics, times, and locations are listed below: