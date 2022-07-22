Community Church of God gives away food, school supplies

The church gave away more than 14 thousand pieces of chicken and book bags.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Community Church of God in Macon gave out frozen chicken and school supplies Thursday.

The church gave away more than 14 thousand pieces of chicken and book bags.

Senior Pastor Jason McClendon, says the church wants to make sure everyone in the neighborhood is taken care of.

“Not only one of the ways of crime intervention but it’s a thing of just loving your neighbor as well. We’re just trying to feed and we’re just trying to help children with school supplies there’s a lot of people that struggle and we just want to do our part like so many other churches and organizations just handling our side of the city,” said Pastor McClendon.

Macon Violence Prevention, The Mentors Project, Forest B. Johnson and Associates and the Community Empowerment Center all helped sponsor the event.