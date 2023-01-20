Comedian Leanne Morgan returns to Macon with new tour

Morgan's "Just Getting Started Tour" is coming to Macon April 1st

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stand up comedian Leanne Morgan is starting her 100-city tour, and it includes a stop in Macon.

Her “Just Getting Started Tour” is coming to Macon City Auditorium on Saturday, April 1. She chatted with 41NBC about the tour and why everyone needs to check out her new show.

Morgan is a Tennessee native with 22 years of comedy experience under her belt. Morgan says her career started to skyrocket when her family moved from Tennessee to San Antonio, Texas in 2001. Her comedy landed her at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers. She has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC’s The View, Nick at Nite’s Funniest Mom and toured with the Southern Fried Chicks. And she just taped her first special for major streaming platform Netflix.

Morgan says fans love her relatability as she discusses everything from being a housewife, sharing Jell-O recipes to having a new grandbaby.

Click here for more information on Leanne Morgan and tour tickets.