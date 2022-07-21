Columbia 350 plane crashes in Perry Wednesday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Officers with the Perry Police Department responded to a plane crash in Perry Wednesday afternoon, where a Columbia 350 was reported to be down with significant damage.

According to Perry PD, the incident happened around 2:09 p.m., at the Perry Airport at 275 Myrtle Field Road, where officers found the small plane down on the runway with damage.

All parties involved were out of the plane. The pilot, Timothy Antaya of Hampton Falls NH said that while landing the plane, the front landing gear collapsed. Antaya was checked by Houston EMS at the scene, and the passenger, Shrad Amrit of Perry, was not injured.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating this incident.