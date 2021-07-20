Coliseum Medical Center employee receives national award

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Coliseum Medical centers had a lot to celebrate Tuesday morning, as one of their employees won a national award. C. Sabathne was awarded the Frist Humanitarian Award for his contributions to helping veterans.

A veteran himself, Sabathene knows and understands what they go through. That’s part of the reason he decided to become a therapist for behavioral health.

Sabathne works with various nonprofit organizations as a volunteer, and encourages other to do so as well.

“You don’t have to know what you’re doing and you don’t have to start a non profit, you just need an hour, and you just need to want to make a difference to something,” said Sabathne.

He was chosen out of 275,000 HCA Healthcare employee’s for the award. HCA Healthcare also made a donation to a nonprofit organization of his choice.

The check was made out to Comfort Farms, a nonprofit organization built by veterans for veterans.

Sabathne says his goal now is to continue helping veterans, and is appreciative for the award.