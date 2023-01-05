Cochran-Bleckley Industrial Authority receives $500K

COCHRAN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–Grant funding will allow infrastructure enhancements to Bleckley County’s Industrial Park, after the Georgia Department of Community Affairs awarded the Industrial Development Authority $500,000 worth of grants.

“The purpose is to try and develop employers prospects to consider Bleckley to relocate the operation here in our community,” said Andy Lucas, member of the Cochran-Bleckley County Industrial Development Authority.

The funds will be used to create new roads and sewer lines in hope to bring in more foot traffic to the rural community.

“Of the 272 acres we’re breaking them up into smaller parcels,” said Lucas. “Those parcels along with the roads that are going to be developed will be marketable, in other words like a prospect or a company that’s considering Rural Georgia or Central Georgia, they can look towards Bleckley-Cochran for those opportunity.”

According to Lucas, the ultimate goal is to sell prospects of the park to businesses, and create new jobs.

“More money comes to Cochran-Bleckley, work force development, quality of life issue, all of those are tied into anything that would enhance the workforce development prospects within our community,” he said.

The IDA says the enhancements are expected to be complete by the end of the year.