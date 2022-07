Coach’s Corner 2022: Spoon Risper of the Westside Seminoles

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Spoon Risper of the Westside Seminoles. Hear how coach Risper plans to bring the Seminoles back from their first ever losing season with the help of some new starters.