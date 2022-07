Coach’s Corner 2022: Shane Williamson of the Hawkinsville Red Devils

On this edition of Coach's Corner, 41NBC's Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Shane Williamson of the Hawkinsville Red Devils.

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Shane Williamson of the Hawkinsville Red Devils. With a new stadium and many returning starters, the Red Devils are trying to break the curse they’ve had since winning the state title in 2014.