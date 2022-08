Coach’s Corner 2022: Mike Chastain of the Jones County Greyhounds

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Mike Chastain of the Jones County Greyhounds. The Greyhounds have had three successful seasons under coach Chastain. Now, in a new division, can they go all the way?