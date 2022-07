Coach’s Corner 2022: Lee Coleman of the GMC Bulldogs

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Lee Coleman of the GMC Bulldogs. The GMC program has turned into a force to be reckoned with under coach Coleman’s leadership. Find out what his plans are for this season.