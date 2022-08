Coach’s Corner 2022: Lawrence Smith of the Crisp County Cougars

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Lawrence Smith of the Crisp County Cougars. Coach Smith has been to the NFL so he knows what a professional winning attitude loos like. Hear how he plans to lead the Cougars this season.