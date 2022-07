Coach’s Corner 2022: Keith Hatcher of the ACE Gryphons

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Keith Hatcher of the ACE Gryphons. Coach Hatcher has assembled quite a team of coaches to help him build a winning program at ACE. Hear what his plans are for his first season.