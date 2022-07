Coach’s Corner 2022: JT Wall of the John Milledge Trojans

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach JT Wall of the John Milledge Trojans. The trojans have been dominant in the GHSA and are now moving to the GIAA, hear how coach Wall plans to deal with what could be much stiffer competition.