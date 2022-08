Coach’s Corner 2022: Josh Ingram of the Veterans Warhawks

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Josh Ingram of the Veterans Warhawks. Coach Ingram, having just taken over as head coach, is hoping to turn around the young Veterans program.