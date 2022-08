Coach’s Corner 2022: Jesse Hicks of the Baldwin Braves

On this edition of Coach's Corner, 41NBC's Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jesse Hicks of the Baldwin Braves.

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jesse Hicks of the Baldwin Braves. After a disappointing loss to LaGrange in the playoffs last year, the Braves are looking to battle back in a tougher region with some returning starters.